30 Days, 30 Grads: St. Thomas More alum taking nothing for granted

RIVER FOREST — Grace Mayer's college highlight reel includes a trip to Uganda, being in the Windy City when the Cubs won the World Series, finishing a marathon in under four hours and graduating with bachelor's and master's degrees — within six months of each other, no less.

But the pinnacle, said the 2011 St. Thomas More graduate, was this month's commencement at Dominican University, with her parents, Jim and Pat, in the crowd.

"Seeing my parents at my graduation was really overwhelming for me. I saw all the work they had done to basically keep me alive over the past six years," said Mayer, who was diagnosed with anorexia while in high school. "I was in treatment for a pretty good chunk of my senior year."

After high school, Mayer originally headed to the small Rhodes College in Tennessee.

She "absolutely loved it," but after a few months, she had to leave and enter treatment again.

"It's a constant battle, an off-and-on thing," said Mayer, who was in and out of treatment two more times after that. Back home, she took some classes at Parkland College and non-degree-seeking courses at the UI. And eventually, back on her feet again, she transferred to Dominican University in August 2014, partly for the diversity of the Chicago area.

But also, she said, because Dominican has a good social-work program, an area she already knew she wanted to study.

"I knew I wanted to do some sort of 'helping' profession. I'm no good at math and science, but talking to someone, and feelings and emotions, I can do that all day. I like humans in general," said Mayer, who also chose Dominican because of a program that allows students to earn a graduate degree simultaneously with a bachelor's.

In her second semester at Dominican, Mayer said she struggled again, but ultimately persevered.

"I was not dropping out one more time. 'I can do this,'" she said she told herself. "And life is beautiful. It all worked out."

In less than three years at Dominican's campus outside of Chicago, Mayer has been on the dean's list and completed her bachelor's in sociology and master's in social work.

"We're just immensely proud of her accomplishments, because she has had a tough road," said Pat Mayer, Grace's mom. "I'm really proud of her persevering through some ups and downs to realize this dream she has of social work."

And she has done it while working as resident adviser in campus dorms and a barista at Starbucks, said Pat Mayer.

"So she has taken on a lot of challenges and had a busy college experience, but I think she has managed it with a lot of grace. ... We're excited to see where it will take her," her mom said.

* * * *

It's no surprise that Grace lists as one of her college highlights her social work field placement at Children's Home and Aid. As a junior, she mentored two middle-school-age children in foster care, spending time one-on-one in weekly home visits and outings, teaching them specific skills, like counting change or how to order at a restaurant, or life skills, like positively handling anger and developing healthy relationships and setting career goals.

"One of the hardest parts ... was to say goodbye to those kiddos," she said.

Mayer also did some mentoring as an RA in student housing, a commitment that requires leadership and organization with four meetings a week, on-call hours and other duties, including some unofficial ones, like undergrads knocking on her door at 2 a.m. to talk about the loss of a pet or a bad break-up.

Other times, it was a more serious issue, including mental illness and sexual assault.

"It helped me grow a lot," Mayer said.

She applied for RA position on "a whim," because all of her roommates graduated in spring 2015, but Mayer found it became "a good safety net."

"My floor partner became one of my best friends and still is," said Mayer, a born-and-raised Cubs fan who tried to convince her RA supervisor to cancel a meeting the night of Game 7 of the World Series last fall. He didn't call it off, but Mayer got to go downtown for the Cubs celebration parade, carrying with her the spirit of her deceased grandfather, a huge Cubs fan.

"It was pretty amazing to be in Chicago when all that was happening," she said. "I feel like I can attribute a lot of my resilience to being a Cubs fan."

* * * *

At St. Thomas More, Mayer ran cross country, although she says she was best known for her "musical theater streak."

"But I don't do that at all now," said Mayer, who sings when she can but has continued the running, training for marathons. She finished last year's Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon in 3:59:59.

"Hopefully, Chicago will be slightly more dry," said Mayer, who is now training for this fall's Chicago Marathon.

Last May, Mayer logged another college highlight, traveling to Uganda for 18 days to assist a university professor in a research project that involved gathering data on the local elderly population for use by the United Nations.

She bonded with the local children, especially a family she still keeps in contact with regularly.

"It was a super cool experience," Mayer said.

In addition to running, she has done yoga most of her college career, finding it therapeutic. Recently, Mayer became a certified instructor and is now squeezing in yoga classes around her part-time job at Starbucks, training for marathons and an internship with Presence Behavior Health, which ends in July.

After that, she hopes to have a full-time job. She applied at Timberline Knolls, a treatment center in Chicago that she attended as a patient.

"This is cool to come full circle," Mayer said. "I can be that person for someone else."

Mayer said she wasn't a big believer in therapy until she experienced how social workers made a difference in her own life. That's when she knew she wanted to go into that field.

But she may take her talents and compassion overseas first before settling back in the Midwest.

"Hopefully, I will end up moving around a little bit. I'm at a good point in my life to explore," she said. "I've toyed with the idea of applying to the Peace Corps. I'd like to do something to travel more."