Danville aldermen reject ordinance change targeting liquor store

DANVILLE — Despite Mayor Scott Eisenhauer declaring that city administrators do not support a package liquor store locating near Danville High School, in a close vote Tuesday night, aldermen rejected an ordinance change that would have required any such store to get a special-use permit for a property zoned general business.

The proposal would possibly have affected property at 912-914 N. Vermilion St. in Danville, site of the now-closed Gulick Illiana Medical Supply, which is within blocks of Danville High.

Alderman Rickey Williams Jr. said he couldn't support such a sweeping change when it was created to address one situation.

Owners of an existing package liquor store, Stroud's Liquor on South Gilbert Street in Danville, have considered the Gulick property as a new location for their business, but some neighboring property owners have objected and voiced their concerns earlier this year at a planning and zoning meeting where Steve Gulick requested that the zoning of the Gulick property's parking lot be changed from professional to B3 general business to match the building.

An error decades ago resulted in the lot being zoned differently than the building, and it needed to be changed or Gulick couldn't sell the property to any buyer regardless of the intended use. Aldermen did unanimously approve rezoning the parking lot.

Eisenhauer said the city has "no problem with the parking lot being zoned the same" as the building, but opposes its likely future use.

The council debated both issues at length prior to both votes. Some aldermen said they were not in support of a package liquor store at that location but also didn't want to reject the zoning change and block Gulick from selling his property.

Retired state Rep. Bill Black, in attendance at the meeting, told aldermen that it seems the city has done a lot of things to stop a liquor store from locating there.

"I hope we will not limit anyone's ability to sell property," he said, adding that sometimes development is not always what people want, but it generates sales tax.