Davis to Comey: 'Release the memo'

WASHINGTON — Congressman Rodney Davis today urged former FBI Director James Comey to release to existing congressional committees a memo in which he reportedly wrote that President Trump asked him to end an investigation into ties between Russia and Trump’s former national security chief.

Davis’ statement, released this afternoon, doesn’t go as far as another downstate Illinois Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, nor does it include any criticism of the president.

Kinzinger, whose district includes Ford and Iroquois counties and other areas north of Champaign-Urbana, told CNN today that Comey’s alleged memo regarding Trump’s private remarks about dropping an FBI investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn “is very concerning.”

“The American people deserve answers,” said Kinzinger, a Republican from Channahon. “But I think it’s time that we look at the idea of, whether it’s an independent commission or a special prosecutor .. that we do whatever is necessary.”

Later, he added that discussions among the existing intelligence panels already “has become too political” and another kind of investigation is needed.

Davis, a three-term Republican from Taylorville, said that “Comey needs to release the memo and testify before Congress so our bipartisan intelligence committees can continue to investigate and determine next steps.”

And Davis, whose congressional district includes Champaign-Urbana, Decatur and most of Springfield, condemned Democrats and the news media for “rhetoric and hyperbole.”

“You have Democrats on the House floor calling for the impeachment of a U.S. President based on a memo no one has even seen or saying they’ll fight every day until he’s impeached. Democratic lawmakers and the media need to stop with the rhetoric and hyperbole so our committees can gather the facts and make their recommendations,” Davis said in a prepared statement.