Extreme winds creating problems on I-72
A combination of dust and extreme winds has created visibility problems in the area.
Master Sgt. Mark Holley said there is zero visibility on a stretch of Interstate 72 from mile marker 122 in Sangamon County to mile marker 128 in Macon County in both directions.
The zero visibility has led to at least one personal injury crash in the area.
“Please use extreme caution in the this area and avoid the Interstate if you can until visibility increases,” he said.
Drivers are asked use their headlights and use hazards if they have to reduce their speed well below normal levels.”
Motorists should use the right lane of the highway if traveling much slower than other traffic.
