Mahomet-Seymour student killed in Douglas County wreck

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Mahomet-Seymour High School freshman Ryan Whitehouse stands quietly in front of one of the goals on the school's soccer field during an impromptu vigil Wednesday night for junior goalkeeper Jacob Hamilton, who was killed in a multi-vehicle, chain-reaction accident earlier in the day on U.S. 36 east of Tuscola.

TUSCOLA — One Mahomet-Seymour student was killed and two others were injured in a multi-vehicle, chain-reaction accident Wednesday afternoon on U.S. 36 east of Tuscola.

Superintendent Rick Johnston sent a letter to teachers Wednesday night informing them that junior Jacob Hamilton was killed in the wreck. An impromptu vigil was held that night on the school's soccer field, where Mr. Hamilton played as a goalkeeper on the varsity soccer team.

"It is with a heavy heart that I write you tonight to let you know that MSHS junior Jacob Hamilton was killed in an automobile accident this evening," Johnston wrote. "Our support team is preparing for extra support at the High School tomorrow morning, and the grief dogs will be there as well.

"Thank you in advance for your support of the Hamilton family and of everyone at Mahomet-Seymour High School during this difficult time."

The school's Twitter feed also confirmed the news:

Douglas County Coroner Joe Victor said a semitrailer and several other vehicles were part of the accident on U.S. 36, about 2.5 miles east of Interstate 57.

The crash is being investigated by the state police, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Douglas County Coroner’s Office.

State police said U.S. 36 east of Tuscola would remain closed until 11 p.m. or midnight. Police said a total of 13 vehicles were involved in five separate crashes.