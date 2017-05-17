Monticello woman hits $4 million lottery jackpot
MONTICELLO — Monticello's Peggy Tracy was in her parked car when she scratched her lottery ticket and discovered a $4 million win.
Next, she called her husband.
“I was shaking so badly, I thought he might have to come and drive me home," she said.
Tracy bought her winning 100X The Cash ticket at Village Pantry, 451 S. Railroad St., in Paxton. Village Pantry will receive $40,000, equal to 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.
Tracy chose to take her Illinois Lottery prize as a one-time payment of $2,400,000 (less withholding). She and her husband plan to share the windfall with their three children and four grandchildren, and invest for retirement.
“We already met with professional financial planners. We are going to be smart with this money,” she said.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.