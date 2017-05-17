Monticello woman hits $4 million lottery jackpot

Photo by: Provided Peggy Tracy

MONTICELLO — Monticello's Peggy Tracy was in her parked car when she scratched her lottery ticket and discovered a $4 million win.

Next, she called her husband.

“I was shaking so badly, I thought he might have to come and drive me home," she said.

Tracy bought her winning 100X The Cash ticket at Village Pantry, 451 S. Railroad St., in Paxton. Village Pantry will receive $40,000, equal to 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

Tracy chose to take her Illinois Lottery prize as a one-time payment of $2,400,000 (less withholding). She and her husband plan to share the windfall with their three children and four grandchildren, and invest for retirement.

“We already met with professional financial planners. We are going to be smart with this money,” she said.