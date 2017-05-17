One dead, three injured in crash in Douglas County

TUSCOLA — One person is dead and three injured after a multi-vehicle crash at 5:21 p.m. Wednesday in Douglas County.

Douglas County Coroner Joe Victor said a semitrailer truck and several other vehicles were part of a chain-reaction crash on U.S. 36, about two and a half miles east of Interstate 57.

The Tuscola Fire Department was on the scene to extricate people from the vehicles, with traffic control by the Tuscola Police Department and Camargo Fire Protection District.

Those injured in the crash were taken to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment, Victor said.

Victor said their names are being withheld pending notification of the families.

The crash is being investigated by the state police, Douglas County sheriff’s office and Douglas County coroner’s office.

State police say that U.S. 36 east of Tuscola will remain closed until 11 p.m. or midnight.

Police said a total of 13 vehicles were involved in five separate crashes.

A traffic crash reconstruction officer and the state police commercial motor vehicle officer are both at the scene processing the crashes.

Police ask motorists to avoid the area.

