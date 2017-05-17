Prairieland Boy Scouts honoring Atkins family as distinguished citizens

Photo by: Provided Clint Atkins and family. Image

After saluting LOU HENSON in 2015 and PHYLLIS and KYLE ROBESON a year later, the Prairieland Council of the Boy Scouts tonight will present its Distinguished Citizen Award to another household name in Champaign-Urbana: THE ATKINS FAMILY.

As in the UI's Atkins Tennis Center, The Atkins Building at the UI Research Park and The Atkins Group, the real-estate development enterprise founded by the late CLINT ATKINS three decades ago and run by his widow, SUSIE, and children TODD, SPENCER and SUZETTE HOGAN.

Ahead of tonight's ceremony at Stone Creek, Todd Atkins spoke with The News-Gazette about the effect his dad had on the business, the community and his family:

"We still run this company with the same values my dad had and the same focuses that he had. I've always believed, between my brother and I, that we always had a mini-Atkins Group with similar assets that he did.

"Just not as many as he did.

"Our dad had a very strong work ethic that was passed down to myself and my brother and my sister. When we were younger, he always needed help and I was a part of the team that mowed the grass and picked up the trash and worked in the apartment communities for him. When I was even younger, we had a building in Rantoul that burned down so I'd go there and help clean up early in the morning.

"I'm always proud that we have a little bit of something all over the community. One of his strong points was to be able to look at a business and see the positive side and give it a new direction and a new focus. A good example of that is Westgate Apartments, a community that was struggling. My dad had the idea to fence that off, and that kind of helped turn it around.

"He bought Tower Hobbies and he felt if he went with vertical integration it could do better — and that's how Hobbico formed. He had all the liquor stores in town for a while, the Piccadillys. He worked hard to help make the community better. That was something he really believed in.

"People always liked my dad as a friend. He would be up front with people, he was quick. He liked to have fun and he liked to work hard. He left a great legacy and we're hoping the company goes multi-generational, from my generation and into my kids' generation and into their kids', too.

"Honesty and integrity. When people hear Atkins Group, those are the things I want them to think."