Revisions to Illinois' procurement code advance to full Senate

SPRINGFIELD — Legislation to ease Illinois' tangled procurement system advanced out of the Senate Higher Education Committee on Tuesday.

The bill (SB 1401), sponsored by Sen. Pat McGuire, D-Crest Hill, would ease a number of provisions of the procurement code that were strengthened in the aftermath of the impeachment of former Gov. Rod Blagojevich, particularly as they apply to higher-education purchasing and contracts.

McGuire said Tuesday that the bill originally was part of a much broader procurement bill.

"It was amended — I'd like to think it was improved — in response to entreaties from over half a dozen groups," he said. "We've heard in this room that procurement reform will save Illinois' universities hundreds of millions of dollars."

The bill, which was approved unanimously, now goes to the Senate floor.

But it faces an uncertain future in the House, not only because there are just 13 scheduled days left in this legislative session but because Speaker Michael Madigan has been cool to procurement reform in the past.

"I hope the brick has been lifted over there," said Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet. "We'll see what happens."

Rose, who asked to be included as a co-sponsor of the bill, said McGuire's bill "is a huge improvement.

"Does this go as far as probably anyone would want it? No, but it's a significant step forward from where we've been," he said.

There are two benefits to the change, Rose said.

"There's the benefit of regaining lost time, which is currently being lost with people stuck in this nonsense, which ends up costing manpower hours," he said. "And there's also the direct cost. When the U of I Hospital lost bidders for dry ice, whoever won that bid probably wasn't the cheapest bid.

"You want some kind of happy medium, and I think this moves us in that direction."