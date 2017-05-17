Westville company seeks exemption from prevailing-wage law

WESTVILLE — A Westville company that is contracted to operate and manage water- and wastewater-treatment plants in several area communities has filed suit against the Illinois Department of Labor in an attempt to become exempt from the state's Prevailing Wage Act.

ERH Enterprises Inc., through attorney David Cox of Monticello, filed a complaint for declaratory judgment and injunctive relief in Vermilion County Circuit Court against the department.

ERH — which manages water-treatment facilities in communities such as Buckley, Hoopeston, Loda, Rossville and Tilton — claims in the lawsuit that it should be exempt from the law that sets a minimum standard for hourly wages paid to all workers employed by or on behalf of any public body engaged in public works.

The Illinois Department of Labor declined to comment on the suit, citing "pending litigation."

In the suit, ERH notes that the Prevailing Wage Act exempts "work done directly by any public utility company, whether or not done under public supervision or direction, or paid for wholly or in part out of public funds." The lawsuit adds that the act recognizes two types of public utilities — those that are privately owned, which are subject to the Prevailing Wage Act, and those that are publicly owned, which are not.

Although ERH is a privately owned company, it claims in the lawsuit that it should be considered "part of a public utility company," since it serves as "the operating agent for a municipality or publicly owned public utility" through its contracts.

"The water- and sewage-treatment systems managed by ERH are owned by Illinois municipalities, and therefore, the systems are public utilities," the lawsuit says, adding that the systems' operations are paid for using special-revenue funds, not general tax revenue.

ERH claims it "will continue to be damaged" by being required to pay the prevailing wage to its workers — and so will the communities it serves.

The lawsuit requests a permanent injunction that would restrict the department from taking "further action" against ERH, as well as the granting of "other relief as the court deems appropriate."

In a news release, ERH said that it "takes care of its employees, paying wages and fringe benefits that exceed the amount required by law and are, in many cases, higher than union wages." The news release added that "ERH believes in the value of unions and pays prevailing wage as required by law for all public works projects."

However, the news release also noted that, historically, "prevailing-wage laws have not applied to the operation of water and sewer plants."

"ERH has been engaged in a multiyear legal battle against the Department of Labor and the attorney general on issues pertaining to application of prevailing-wage laws to water and sewer operations in the communities it serves," the release said. "... After months of additional negotiations to resolve its differences, ERH finds it necessary to file suit against the Department of Labor and protect the small towns and citizens it serves and thus protect its business."

Will Brumleve is editor of the Ford County Record, a News-Gazette community newspaper. For more, visit fordcountyrecord.com.