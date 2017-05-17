Wind advisory issued for Wednesday
|
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for all of East Central Illinois beginning at 12 p.m. Wednesday. For Ford and Iroquois counties, the advisory runs until 8 p.m. Wednesday. For all other counties, it runs until 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The weather service said wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour are possible. This will lead to minor tree or property damage and difficult driving conditions. You should also bring your outdoor items, like lawn furniture, inside so they are not blown away.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.