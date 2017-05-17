Wind advisory issued for Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for all of East Central Illinois beginning at 12 p.m. Wednesday. For Ford and Iroquois counties, the advisory runs until 8 p.m. Wednesday. For all other counties, it runs until 7 p.m. Wednesday.



The weather service said wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour are possible. This will lead to minor tree or property damage and difficult driving conditions. You should also bring your outdoor items, like lawn furniture, inside so they are not blown away.