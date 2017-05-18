First look: Portillo's in Champaign

Restaurant questions? Ask Tom here

CHAMPAIGN — In less than a week, Portillo's will open to the public.

The Champaign location at 2306 N. Prospect Ave. will seat more than 200 guests; have a standard Portillo's menu, which includes hot dogs, Italian beef, hamburgers and chocolate cake; and have a 1950s diner theme, with decor from the decommissioned Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, Portillo's said in December.

Today, Portillo's is showing off the new restaurant with a news conference in the morning and its first training meals.

Less than six months after it was announced, the restaurant will open 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

This will be the first downstate expansion for Portillo's, which has 49 locations, most in the Chicago area and a handful in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana and Wisconsin.

It has also announced it will be coming to Normal in late August or early September.

In March, University of Illinois grad and Portillo's CEO Keith Kinsey said the restaurant will open with about 150 employees.

Join us today with updates from the preview event. Later in the day, we will take readers on a tour of the new Portillo's on Facebook Live.