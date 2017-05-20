Cattle on loose after livestock trailer overturns on I-74

Avoid Interstate 74 around Oakwood if possible, state police advise, following an accident involving a trailer carrying cattle.

Just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities say, a livestock trailer overturned around mile marker 210, in the westbound lanes, on I-74.

“Some of the cattle are loose and standing near the interstate,” ISP’s Brad Kane said, adding that help removing them is on the way.

In the meantime, “it is extremely important that driver’s slow down and be very cautious when traveling through this area,” Kane said.

ISP and Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department personnel will remain on the scene until it’s been cleared.