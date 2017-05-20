Jackknifed truck cleared as rain continues
All lanes are now open after a jackknifed semitrailer truck blocked traffic this morning on eastbound Interstate 74 near Oakwood.
Drenching rains were taking a break, but more rain and high winds were expected.
According to the National Weather Service, periods of showers, with thunderstorms also possible, are expected after noon. Winds could gust as high as 23 miles per hour. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.
Comments
