Man arrested after home invasion

URBANA — No one was hurt and a man was arrested after an early morning home invasion in south Urbana Saturday morning.

Malik Bianco Chapple, 22, of Urbana faces preliminary charges of home invasion and domestic battery, as well as preliminary charge of domestic battery and burglary for two previous investigations. Chapple was also wanted on two warrants, one for driving on a suspended driver’s license and the other for criminal damage to property.

At 3:11 a.m., Urbana police officers went to the 1200 block of South Lierman Avenue after a 911 call about an armed man attempting to kick in a door to an apartment.

A woman who lives there said that a man was outside the apartment and that he was kicking in the front door.

She then said the man was inside, saying that he was going to kill her. The call then ended.

Officers from several agencies closed down the area. At 5:03 a.m., the man came out the back door.

The Metropolitan Emergency Tactical Response Operations SWAT team arrested him and entered the apartment to find three female occupants and two small children. Nobody was injured.

Anyone with further information is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320. Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, submit a tip on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website (champaigncountycrimestoppers.com), or submit a tip on the P3 Tips app available in iTunes and Google Play app stores.

