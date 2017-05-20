NOW: Henson, Underwood on the air

This morning's lineup on WDWS 1400-AM includes Hall of Famer Lou Henson and first-year Illini coach Brad Underwood. Listen live here.

Henson, back in town after a hospital stay in Houston, will join Michael Kiser and Loren Tate at 9:10 a.m.

Underwood, trying to fill his roster ahead of the 2017-18 season, is scheduled to be on air at 9:50 a.m.

To participate, call 217-356-9397 or text 217-351-5357.

The podcast of the show will be posted shortly after 11 a.m. Listen here.