NOW: Henson, Underwood on the air
This morning's lineup on WDWS 1400-AM includes Hall of Famer Lou Henson and first-year Illini coach Brad Underwood. Listen live here.
Henson, back in town after a hospital stay in Houston, will join Michael Kiser and Loren Tate at 9:10 a.m.
We're guessing #Illini Lou Henson is picking up the bill for lunch w/these two (@BobAsmussen, @Tatelines). https://t.co/DYNiAtozNL pic.twitter.com/2EjehO16AI
— IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) May 19, 2017
Underwood, trying to fill his roster ahead of the 2017-18 season, is scheduled to be on air at 9:50 a.m.
To participate, call 217-356-9397 or text 217-351-5357.
The podcast of the show will be posted shortly after 11 a.m. Listen here.
