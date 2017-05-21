The Big 10 with Jeff D'Alessio, May 21, 2017

In the 28th installment of our yearlong series commemorating the UI's 150th birthday, we asked 10 female grads who've gone on to big things to tell us about the Campustown places and spaces that made the most indelible impressions on them.

BETH JONES (B A '96)

COO, Hillary for America, former director of White House administration

"I remember studying, hanging out at FAR for the air conditioning, going to The Orange for grilled cheese and fries, waitressing at Pizza Hut on John Street and getting a quarter as a tip from a professor, and learning the value of a dollar by pulling one out of the toilet at Cochrane's, my favorite bar because you could dance and play pool.

"I remember meeting my first gay friend when I lived at Allen Hall, studying, learning that my roommate had just played pool with Adam Sandler and thinking I would never get over missing out on that opportunity. We had performed a trick that involved flipping over each other's backs on the quad to get tickets to his show that night, but I went home afterwards.

"I remember painting my face for football games, studying, trying out for everything and making nothing, playing broomball with my Delta Gamma sisters, not getting into Harvard Law School and then having to initiate 50 pledges into my sorority, quarter beers at Kam's or C.O.'s, rollerblading to class and listening to the a capella group that sang about our library being built underground.

"I remember learning in a sociology class that black women pay more for cars than anyone else in the United States — and being completely distraught by said fact; getting coffee out of a vending machine at the library — before the days of Starbucks; and doing beer bongs from my own homemade beer bong — thank you, Menards.

"I remember peeing on the quad on mother's weekend while my mom watched in horror, or amazement, and said 'Ladies, ladies, ladies' but then joined in, and most importantly, learning from a TA that success is how you define it. And, oh yeah, studying."

CAPT. NICOLE WHIT E (BA '09)

Public Affairs Chief, Air Force, Pearl Harbor/ Hickam Joint Base

"Many people remember the Armory as the weird building where the layout of each floor confused you every time you entered. But for me, it was like a second home.

"I was a cadet in the Air Force ROTC Detachment 190. Myself and each of my peers spent countless hours there studying for our regular classes and military classes, prepping for next formation and physical training. The history of the building itself also captivated me. Not a lot of people know that it's one of the oldest buildings still standing on the original campus.

"The U of I was one of the first institutions to host an ROTC unit from every branch — more than 2,000 cadets resided in that facility during World War I. Being an active duty officer today, we are constantly reflecting on those that served before us but I guess I got my military pride earlier at the U of I. I'm the first in my family out of 62 to become an officer and I can't think of any better place to have earned my commission into the best Air Force the world has ever seen."

JULIE HINES ( BS '85)

VP, AOL

"We've all heard of the Freshman 10, right? Most people gain those fabulous pounds through partying and all that beer. Not me.

"Mine came from the infamous Busey-Evans dining hall. Who knew that you could have warm peach cobbler every single day — with soft-serve ice cream on top? Luckily, I dropped the 10 my sophomore year when I moved out of the dorm and had to fend for myself on food."

NADIA IBRAHIM (BA '93, MS W '02)

Senior Policy Advisor, U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Disability Employment Policy

"Because of a significant startle reflex associated with cerebral palsy, I don't have a driver's license, but I did have a 'fender bender' as an undergraduate.

"I lived in Beckwith Living Center on East John Street. The dorm provided support services for students with significant disabilities who needed assistance with their activities of daily living.

"At the time, students received free room and board in exchange for providing students with disabilities assistance.Although there was regular bus service from the dorm to the main spots on campus, many of us who used wheelchairs chose to get from place to place on our own. When it came to navigating John, we took to the streets, preferring to avoid the uneven and narrow sidewalks that bore the effects of the harsh Illinois winters.

"One afternoon, as a few of us were returning to the dorm, casual conversation and uncontrollable laughter left me clearly incapable of driving my power wheelchair. I hit a car parked on the street and broke its headlight. I'm not sure which was more humbling or humorous — the broken light or having to leave a note and explain that I had no car insurance and didn't drive, but I was more than willing to pay for the damage. Thankfully, the gentleman saw the humor in the situation.

"I will be forever grateful for the support services I received as a student and for the work of Tim Nugent and so many other advocates before and after me. Although I never had the honor of meeting Mr. Nugent, his wisdom, foresight and advocacy efforts made it possible for me to attend college and receive the necessary support while doing so."

VIVIAN PAYTON (BA '90)

Co-executive producer, VH1's 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta'

"I think about meeting my husband, Lee Payton, there and our time together, falling in love.

"Our No. 1 food spot was La Bamba for steak and pork 'burritos as big as your head.' A close second: Papa Del's thin-crust sausage and pepperoni pizza. Just heavenly.

"Lee's favorite place was Krannert Hall. He was the musician for the UI Black Chorus under the direction of Dr. Ollie Watts Davis. It's amazing to think that my son, a senior, has been accepted to Illinois' School of Music and could be spending as much time in Krannert as his dad did."

MEGHANN WU (BS '0 1)

Former VP at Viacom, MTV Networks

"There were the bars and inevitable flirtation with the Greek system. But what I remember most is the Pine Lounge, a place hidden inside the Union that was lined with mahogany, large portraits of important people and classy furniture. I would rest and eat lunch there in between classes.

"The space made me feel connected to a distinguished history and not in the middle of the cornfields with the stench of cow manure mixed with stale alcohol."

JAN HORVATH (Voice major, 1976-78)

Singer in original Broadway company of 'The Phantom of the Opera'

"The best thing about university life is that you can eat whatever you want whenever you want. After a long day of music theory, music history and hours in the practice room, there was no better reward than to stop by Treno's and have one of their delicious calzones. Garcia's pizza was also a special treat.

"I've gone on to eat pizza all over the world but those college tastes still linger in my memory as being the best."

KIM CLARK (BS '0 3)

VP/Events Strategy, NBA

"It was on the quad where I first felt, 'Wow. I'm on my own.' But it was also there that during freshman orientation I met some of my closest friends still to this day."

PARISA MAZAHERI (L LM '00)

VP/Law, North America Johnson & Johnson

"Being a foreign student, struggling with tuition and finding a way to just fit in, leaves not much room for fun. Having said that, the only place that I remember I could afford to dine out was a Chinese 3-items-for-$4.99 place on Green Street. That was my indulging spot for the entire year that I was there."

SUSAN ROANE (BA '67)

Best-selling self-help author

"I signed up for an 8 a.m. bowling class at the Illini Union as my P.E. requirement. I thought it was a brilliant choice.

"Joke's on me. I was the gutter ball girl and almost flunked the course. I met lovely students who were from different parts of the state and country who were kind enough to let me have do-over turns so I didn't get an F."