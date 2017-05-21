Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Blues, Brews and BBQ Festival canceled over financial concerns
Sun, 05/21/2017 - 7:00am | The News-Gazette

CHAMPAIGN — After a nine-year run, the annual Champaign Blues, Brews and BBQ Festival has been called off for 2017, organizers announced on Facebook.

"We'd love nothing more than to put the 10th anniversary event together for everyone but it's just not financially viable," the announcement read. "... We had to consider our costs to date as well as our patrons and their experience, and felt we wouldn't be able to deliver an event that would represent the Blues, Brews and BBQ Festival name properly."

The two-day June event moved to downtown Champaign, in the parking lot behind The News-Gazette, after outgrowing downtown Urbana, its early home.

Nine acts performed on the main stage during last year's festival, with the Fabulous Thunderbirds and the Reverend Horton Heat as the headliners.

Comments

courier wrote 2 hours 14 min ago

Thank you finally. This event was a mockery of true Blues festivals.  

Orbiter wrote 2 hours 34 sec ago

So who actually WERE the "organizers"?  It would have been nice to know what people or organizations should be credited for the past festivals. Beyond some vague anonymous Facebook denizen.  