Portion of Urbana's Airport Road closing

URBANA — A portion of Airport Road in Urbana is being closed until further notice beginning Monday due to a $2.2 million project.

Urbana Assistant City Engineer Craig E. Shonkwiler announced that Airport Road will be closed to through traffic from Willow Road to Cunningham Avenue at 7 a.m. today until further notice.

Motorists seeking to reach Frasca International Inc. and the residences and businesses on Airport Road west of Willow Road will need to take a detour route from Napleton Way to Anthony Drive and then Willow Road.

Motorists will be able to reach Farm and Fleet by going on Napleton Way.

"The project consists of the reconstruction of Airport Road from a narrow two-lane chip and seal road to a new three-lane concrete street," Shonkwiler said. "The improvements also consist of the installation of a new drainage system with curbs and gutters, storm sewers and drainage basins, as well as modifications to the traffic signals at the Airport Road and Cunningham venue intersection."

Farnsworth Group Inc. of Champaign is the engineering consultant for the project.

Pavement work is expected to be completed by November, weather permitting.

Landscaping won't be finished until May 2018.

Feutz Contractors Inc. of Paris is the project contractor.