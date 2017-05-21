Sheriff: 'Older white male' in van wanted after attempted abduction of 12-year-old Urbana girl

URBANA — The Champaign County sheriff’s office is looking for a man who allegedly tried to grab a 12-year-old girl on Saturday evening.

According to Chief Deputy Allen Jones, a 12-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were riding their bicycles near the intersection of Glenn Drive and East Illinois Street in rural Urbana at 8 p.m. Saturday when a man in a white van stopped in the intersection.

He got out of the van and began chasing the two children, who abandoned their bikes and ran, they told authorities.

The girl said the man actually grabbed her by the arm, but she was able to pull away.

The two children ran to the safety of a neighborhood home.

Police were still trying to find the man on Sunday.

Witnesses have described him as an older white male with long white or grey hair wrapped in a ponytail. He had a white or grey goatee.

His vehicle has been described as white “panel van” with tinted windows and slight rust which ran throughout the fender wells.

One witness provided a partial Illinois license plate of 156**03, with two digits unknown.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Champaign County Sheriff’s office immediately and request to speak with a deputy at 217-333-8911.

Callers may also report information via Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.