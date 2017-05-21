Some high school grads going out with a bang

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette University High senior Martin Grosman, left, and Tori Aber decorate the wall of the hallway at the school in Urbana on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The handprints are a senior tradition. Image

On the last day of last school year, Sam Lessaris and his fellow Champaign Central seniors piled into cars and drove laps around the University Avenue campus, laying on the horns in celebration of graduation.

"We were out there as soon as that bell rang," Lessaris said. "We were doing that for about five or 10 minutes — until the police showed up and their presence tells us to go elsewhere."

On Thursday, when Central releases its students for the school year, members of the Class of 2017 will likely do the same thing, following a tradition that dates back "as long as I've been here," according to assistant principal John Woods, a 20-year Maroons veteran.

"We certainly want them to be safe, that's for sure," Woods said.

So long as the students stay out of harm's way and aren't breaking any laws, the administration at Central is OK with this tradition being upheld.

But another tradition — really, more of a prank — isn't so warmly embraced.

In recent years, Central students have taken to the halls in the final days of the school year, dropping piles of paper down the stairwell from the third floor. Get caught doing that this week, and the punishment could be as harsh as not being allowed to walk across the stage at graduation.

"That's really more like middle-school behavior," Woods said. "That's been a recent thing and I think it's more the younger kids."

"It's been a mainstay in the school for a while," said Lessaris, who just wrapped up his freshman year at Illinois Wesleyan and acknowledges "when you think about the janitors having to clean it up, it kind of sobers you up to it."

As far as end-of-year pranks go in the area, what Lessaris described as the norm at Central is about as wild as it gets. Gone are the days of elaborate gags orchestrated by seniors that made life a nightmare for custodians.

Kids these days, at least around here, are more considerate, we found.

UNI: Having a paint ball

Last week at Urbana Uni High, students took to the main hallway on the first floor armed with small paint brushes and marked their territory on the walls.

What started in 1972 in the school's student lounge has spread, becoming a full-fledged, organized tradition that has administrators' blessing. Students are allowed one spot on the wall — 8 inches by 11 inches — where they can paint their handprint or any other mark they'd like to leave (within reason, of course).

"The students used to do it on their own in the student lounge and it's grown now and spread all over the school," said Uni advancement director Marianne Downey, who has overseen the painting of the walls for the last six years.

On Tuesday, Downey supervised a group of students who climbed ladders and painted their handprints in the hallway after school.

Senior Martin Grosman went with one of the more elaborate designs — an Argentina soccer jersey with his hand being used as arms and legs coming out of the jersey.

The designs have evolved at Uni over the years — from simply handprints with students' names and graduation years to what Grosman came up with: "I had a soccer injury ... a fracture in my back. I'm going to draw all the vertebrae and one of them will be red."

Classmate Tori Aber has been thinking about her handprint since the day she set foot inside the school and saw all the markings on the walls.

She had a slam-dunk of an idea last year — until she forgot it.

"I've had a couple ideas going through my head the past week or two," she said. "I just came up with my design today. My hand is navy and I'm going to do a wave on my thumb and I'm going to put a boat on it."

TUSCOLA: Gimme five

Some recent events involving seniors at schools have been so well-received that they're already thought of as traditions.

Last year, Tuscola's administration started one that involved the graduating seniors walking through the halls of the town's elementary and junior high schools, slapping hands with the students who line each side of the hallways.

"Like any good idea, we take it from someone else," Tuscola High principal Brad Allen said. "There were some other districts throughout the nation that were recognizing their graduates that way and we thought it was a great idea. Our elementary kids love it, our junior high kids love it and our graduates have really taken to it."

Afterward, the seniors pose for a photo with the graduating kindergarten students in front of North Ward Elementary School.

"It was great to see all the little kids and you think back to the memories you have of when you were their age. Thinking about the stuff they'll go through that was similar for you," Tuscola senior Ashley Bartley said. "I always liked seeing upperclassmen and you always aspire to be them."

FISHER: 'Peace Out'

Fisher started a similar tradition last year, too, with its seniors walking through the halls and greeting the younger students.

Something else happened this year that caught outgoing Principal Tom Shallenberger by surprise when he arrived to school on Wednesday morning. When seniors were dismissed for the final time a day earlier, many of them took erasable markers and penned messages on the windows all around the school — ones like "Peace Out," "Bye Felicia," "2017" and "We did it!"

"This is a senior thing. They're not very good at keeping secrets and (Assistant Principal) Jon (Kelly) and I thought if that's the worst thing they do, it's not a big deal," Shallenberger said. "I drove around to make sure everything written was appropriate — and it was."

WESTVILLE: Wake up, kids

At Westville, some seniors came up with the idea to pretend they were sleeping in the school's hallways when teachers and students arrived for school last week.

"They came in the day before and asked if they could do that and I OK'd it," Principal Guy Goodlove said. "What I like about it is they had enough respect for the school and the teachers to come and ask first.

"It wasn't a harmful prank, it wasn't malicious, didn't damage any school property. It was something they wanted to have fun with. The teachers enjoyed it, the students enjoyed it and everybody had a good laugh."

URBANA: A fun farewell

During Matthew Stark's four years at Urbana High, there haven't been any pranks leading up to graduation. But he had to deal with some funny business during homecoming week his first year.

"They did some vandalism to the school so some seniors lost homecoming dance and homecoming game privileges," the principal said. "They all still walked at graduation.

"Usually, you don't see much around this time of year because kids who do those things might not get to walk at graduation. There hasn't been anything and I hope nothing starts."

A long-standing tradition at Urbana is for seniors to take a class trip. It's been going on for decades, according to Stark, with past destinations including Wisconsin Dells and Florida. On Saturday, Stark accompanied 61 Urbana seniors on a trip to Six Flags Great America in Gurnee.

RANTOUL: No shenanigans

The worst prank Todd Wilson remembers in his 10 years at Rantoul is a stink bomb going off inside the building early on.

There's no more of that.

"We set expectations and let them know that even though they're on their way out, there are still 600 other kids who need to finish strong," Wilson said.

On Thursday, Rantoul seniors upheld a tradition of holding a picnic at nearby Wabash Park, where a variety of food is served along with games.

"They either order pizzas or some parents will help and set up smokers and bring the kids something," Wilson said. "They'll have some games out there. Sometimes they'll bring inflatables."