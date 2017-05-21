Tom Kacich: County 'poor farm' preceded nursing home

The possible sale, transfer or even closure of the financially struggling Champaign County Nursing Home is another step in the evolution of a property that began with a "poor farm" more than 150 years ago.

And no, this isn't the first time a social service on the county property in east Urbana has run into money problems.

The nursing home's future is unsettled after county voters last month rejected a tax increase to support it and voted for a ballot question calling for its sale or disposal.

Meanwhile, the company that has managed the nursing home for several years will leave on June 30 and the county is looking both for a new manager for the home and a broker to market its sale. There's also a possibility, a slight one, that some sort of not-for-profit groups could be assembled to take over the operation of the county-owned facility.

First, though, there was a county poor farm from about 1865 to 1951.

Poor farms were common among county governments, and Champaign County's began on 120 acres that now includes several other county buildings, such as the highway department, satellite jail, nursing home, animal control facility and Brookens Administrative Center.

The idea was to provide a home for the county's poor, sick, mentally ill and old, and to cover its costs with the operation of a farm.

As recently as 1941, according to an insurance company inventory, the poor farm was an efficient enterprise with a dairy barn, stock barn, two hog houses, poultry house, corn crib, machine shed, slaughterhouse and two railroad box cars that served as storage buildings for grain. There also were four horses, 22 head of cattle, 100 hogs and innumerable poultry.

The operation of the farm, along with a community hospital for the needy that was supported by a handful of township governments, began to run into financial problems in 1949. That's when the charge of $5 a day for care at the hospital was raised to $6 a day (it had been $3.50 a day in 1947) and the cost of care at the county farm went from $68 to $74 a month. Most of those costs were borne by townships and the state public aid commission.

By 1951, citing its unprofitable operation, the county shut down the county farm.

The community hospital was closed two years later.

"We have tried everything to make it a sound operation," said Glynn White, the City of Champaign Township supervisor, who as such was on the county board of supervisors. "But through it all, it is apparent that the institution is just not a profitable operation and there is no great need for the hospital."

White added that "the hospital is being subsidized from county corporate funds and has been long in the red."

Those are the same arguments being made today with the nursing home: that it is being subsidized by the county's general fund and that the subsidy has to end before the general fund is put at risk.

The county hospital facilities, along with a 1910 structure built for the poor farm, were converted in 1951 to become a county nursing home. The home made a modest profit during many years of operation, although even in the 1950s and 1960s, there were complaints about state aid to the facility.

In 1958, the county board passed a resolution in which it agreed to take over the payment for drugs and local medical providers for nursing home residents. It cited "miles of red tape" by the public aid department.

There are similar complaints today about state delays in processing Medicaid applications, delaying Medicaid payments and denials of Medicaid applications. In 2016, according to a recent report to the county board, the nursing home had to write $380,000 in Medicaid applications and redeterminations as a loss.

Meanwhile, a facility built to accommodate as many as 243 residents has never had that many. In April, it had an average daily census of 141.

Former governor talks pensions

At a state budget forum last week in Champaign, former Gov. Jim Edgar reflected on the public pensions fix that was approved when he was the state's chief executive. Called a "pension ramp" because it called for higher pension payments in out-years, it has been criticized for being inadequate and poorly designed.

But Edgar defended it.

"When we were finally coming out of a recession in '94, we looked at trying for the first time to address the pension thing. The pension underfunding had been historical for 40 or 50 years," Edgar told a small group at the I-Hotel. "We did put in a plan that did take many years, but it was the first time the state made a commitment to pay x number of dollars into the pension plan. The law was you paid it first. The Legislature couldn't, you know, just pay what's left over like they used to do.

"By the end of my term in '99, the pension funding had gone up and it was the highest funded it had ever been," he said.

But after he left office, the state instituted an early retirement program, dropped the mandatory pension payment provision and even shorted pension payments.

And the payment "ramp" made sense, he said, "because the theory was we were just coming out of a recession and we can't pay as much. Ten years from now, we'll be flush and we can pay more."

That didn't happen, although he was no longer governor then.

Edgar said he had no regrets as governor but that he wished he hadn't left office with a $1.5 billion budget surplus.

"I should have put that into the pension fund," he said.

Tom Kacich is a News-Gazette reporter and columnist. His column appears on Sundays and Wednesdays. He can be reached at 351-5221 or at kacich@news-gazette.com.