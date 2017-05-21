Top of the Morning, May 21, 2017

Photo by: Family photo Murelle Plotner had her cap and gown ready before surgery called.

St. Joseph-Ogden senior Murelle Plotner won't be able to accept her diploma at today's ceremony. Instead, she'll spend graduation day at St. Louis Children's Hospital, recovering from last week's lung transplant.

The school reached out to the Plotners, offering to use FaceTime and an iPad to "walk" Murelle across the stage when her name was called.

"The school has been so helpful and supportive," said Murelle's dad, Corey. "But to me, that'd take away from the other kids."

Since the 12-hour surgery on May 11, Corey has been traveling between St. Joseph and St. Louis, where his wife, Chantell, remains by Murelle's side during what is expected to be a 100-day recovery.

On oxygen since the fall, Murelle's time on a transplant waiting list ended abruptly last Wednesday.

"We got the call at 10:30 at night: 'We have a pair of lungs for her,' " Corey said.

So much for graduation.

"She's not really bummed because it's happened before," Corey said. "Sure, she wants to be with her friends, but she understands it's a life-and-death situation."

Murelle spent eighth-grade promotion at a St. Louis hospital because of a bone-marrow transplant.

"She laughs about it," said Corey, so proud of his daughter for showing such fight. "She told me 'I'm 2 for 2 missing graduations. Maybe I should try and go 3 for 3 and miss college (graduation), too.'

"I told her that's not going to happen. She's been through enough already."

Drop her a note: Ronald McDonald House, Murelle Plotner P1, 3450 Park Ave., St. Louis, MO 63104