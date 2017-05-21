Troubled waters in northwest Champaign

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Oscar Gamble enjoys the view of the lake from his backyard in the Timberline Valley South subdivision in Champaign on Friday, May 12, 2017. Image

CHAMPAIGN — Since they bought their home in northwest Champaign's Timberline Valley South, Oscar Gamble and his family have enjoyed lakefront living, with access to fishing and kayaking on one of the subdivision's two lakes from their own backyard.

Those days may be over for the Gambles — along with their neighbors with waterfront homes — who have all been left to wonder what to do next after something unprecedented happened in Champaign subdivision history.

Both subdivision lakes were sold recently to the successful bidder in a county surplus property auction.

A representative for the corporation that bought them has since thrown out possible ideas about using the lakes for a catfish farm and a fraternity's houseboat. He's also warned residents not to trespass on the lake properties.

Gamble, who has lived in his home 12 years, wonders if the new owner is going to start charging him and his neighbors a fee to use the lake by his home — or if they'll be able to use it at all.

"My backyard goes right up to the lake," he said. "Then the county sells it out from under us for a drainage fee we never even knew about."

The lakes wound up in a county auction by way of years' worth of legal processes following several years of unpaid drainage taxes, according to County Treasurer Dan Welch.

The taxes were being assessed by the county Fountain Head Drainage District, and the unpaid amounts totaled up to less than $300 on both lakes — though interest and fees were factored into the $648 minimum bid amount on each in the auction.

The buyer of both lakes was a Delaware corporation calling itself Nasty Joe's LLC, which scooped up the pair for just over $1,800.

Brian Nastruz of Barrington, who identified himself as an accountant and representative of Nasty Joe's, said none of the homeowners in the subdivision have contacted him — though he's contacted one homeowner on each lake, Nastruz said.

"Maybe they should call," he said. "It's probably in their best interest, right?"

Meanwhile, he said, "if they don't contact me, they're trespassing, and that includes any kind of structure. If they don't contact me, that's considered trespassing."

Some residents believe Nastruz wants more than just a call.

Jeff Decker, who lives along one of the lakes on Brittany Drive, said Nastruz called him and talked about maybe charging rents to use the lakes or selling them to the residents.

Decker said he asked Nastruz what kind or price he'd have in mind, and Nastruz mentioned $100,000 to $200,000. Nastruz also told him he could put up abortion signs on his property "to make people angry" and could fill the lakes with recreation boats.

Nastruz said residents knew the lakes were for sale and shouldn't be shocked.

He told The News-Gazette he was considering using the lakes for a fishing tournament, a catfish farm or perhaps a houseboat as living quarters for fraternity members.

"The bottom line is, there will be a remuneration for me for my investment," he said. "I just don't know what it will be yet."

'Heck with it'

Local officials said Timberline Valley South residents are in this situation because they don't have a homeowners association.

Subdivision lakes — which are actually detention basins built for stormwater management — are typically under the control of homeowner associations.

Part of the annual HOA fees homeowners pay help cover the costs to maintain them, along with whatever other stormwater management responsibilities each individual subdivision has.

But when Timberline Valley South was established in 1996, just west of Parkland College, there wasn't a homeowner association formed, and efforts to form one later by some of the residents fell flat.

"When we purchased the property, we were told there was no homeowners association ever created," Gamble recalled.

Gamble said individual property owners have kept up the lakes along their own property lines over the years.

He recalled efforts to get an HOA started, and would have paid an association fee — in fact, he said, people along the lakes would have paid double — but people who didn't live on the lakes didn't see a benefit for themselves.

"We couldn't get it passed," he said.

Decker also recalled horror stories some people raised about HOAs making rules about what people could and couldn't do with their properties.

"I'd like to think that if it's let's just pay for the lake, people would have voted for it, but it became an airing of complaints," he said.

The drainage taxes actually were paid for some years in this subdivision, and for both lakes they totaled just over $3 for both lakes, according to Welch.

For the 2003-07 tax years, the bills for $1.56 and $1.60 were being mailed to someone under the name Timberline Valley South Homeowners Association and were paid for some of those years, he said — though there apparently wasn't any such association.

After that, Charles Miller, of 606 Erin Drive, said he paid the bills for a couple of years in hope of saving the lakes for the subdivision, he said.

But he stopped after paying for the 2009 tax year.

Miller said after efforts to form a homeowners association failed a second time, he concluded, "heck with it."

He warned fellow homeowners if they wanted to continue owning the lakes, there would need to be a homeowner association formed, Miller recalled.

"This goes back quite awhile," he said. "There shouldn't be any surprises."

'Can we sue?'

Decker, a software engineer who lives along the same lake Gamble does, said he doesn't use it — but he's interested in what becomes of it.

"Personally, I don't go out on the lake, but I don't want somebody doing something weird, or changing it," he said.

Decker said he spent days going to city and county government offices earlier in the year, trying to get answers about what was going on with the lakes, and it wasn't all that clear the lakes were for sale.

He recalled seeing a for-sale sign posted between a couple of houses, but "it definitely wasn't like, the lake is for sale."

Welch said some nearby property owners were notified with postcards about the auction to see if they wanted to bid on the drainage properties, and he acknowledged the for-sale sign identified the property in assessor terminology and didn't say "it's a lake."

"The truth is, if they had formed a homeowners association, this wouldn't have happened to them," Welch said.

Debby Borg, a Timberline Valley South resident who doesn't live on one of the lakes, said she thinks the buyer is looking for a turnaround and quick profit, "but there's no real buyer here."

Head of the local Neighborhood Watch group, Borg said she's notified people who do live on the lakes that they need to learn what their rights are and take action.

Borg also said the lakes aren't without their problems.

The lake closest to her hasn't been dredged in the 16 years she's lived there, she said, and some people get flooding in their backyards after very heavy rains sometimes.

"Plus, one of the lakes close to I-57, they have problems with muskrats. They have to pay to have someone trap and get rid of them," she said. "My thought was, can somebody tell us, can we sue this guy to make him dredge these lakes and make them presentable?"

City: 'We're in it'

Champaign Neighborhood Services Coordinator John Ruffin said this is the first time the city has run across the sale of a detention basin in one of its subdivisions, and research is underway to see if any other subdivisions are vulnerable.

He also said residents in Timberline Valley South aren't facing this situation alone.

"We're in it with them," he said. "But we want to make sure any solution is a long-term solution."

City officials are also looking into what the buyer can legally do with the detention lakes and what the best options are for homeowners. They plan to present more information at a public meeting the homeowners are being invited to attend on June 7, Ruffin said.

For now, he can say the buyer can't do anything to the lakes that would disrupt their intended function of stormwater management. He also said it would be in the homeowners' best interest to form an HOA to negotiate with the lakes' buyer.

"That's our ultimate goal, to form an HOA to negotiate with the new owner," he said. "These are sensitive negotiations. He's got plans for the lakes. The community has concerns about his intentions."