Trucker cited after accident involving livestock

Cattle on loose after livestock trailer overturns on I-74

DANVILLE — A Kentucky man has been ticketed in connection with a crash that left livestock wandering around Interstate 74 on Saturday afternoon.

According to a state police report issued Sunday, Robbie L. Miller, 46, of Flemingsburg, Ky., was driving a 1999 Freightliner and livestock semitrailer loaded with cattle west on I-74 at Milepost 210 in west Danville at 3:32 p.m. Saturday when he lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway into the median and then overturned on the driver's side.

After the semitrailer was damaged, the cattle were able to free themselves and leave the trailer.

The cattle were later corralled in a nearby field. Area veterinarians were called to the scene to treat the injured cattle.

Trooper Matt Gordon said a few cattle had to be euthanized due to their injuries.

Miller was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated and released.

Miller was cited for improper lane usage.