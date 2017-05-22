Area history, May 22, 2017

Today is Monday, May 22, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, English Bros., the Champaign construction firm, has been awarded the contract to construct the buildings at the Rantoul aviation field. All materials will be rushed to Rantoul on special trains. Hangars, quarters and repair shops will be constructed by the federal government and between 500 and 600 men will be trained at the camp. It is expected that the camp will be ready for the men within 60 days.

In 1967, Richard J. Ogilvie, the Republican chairman of the Cook County board, met with about 35 local Republican leaders Sunday night and said he is "very serious" about a possible run for governor in 1968.

In 2002, the Champaign County Board gave generous raises to countywide elected officials Tuesday, raising the salary of the county clerk and county treasurer by about 20 percent and the county sheriff from $73,000 to $75,000. All three offices will be up for election later this year.