Champaign-Urbana remembers Dave Shaul
Mon, 05/22/2017 - 11:41am | Tim Ditman

Residents of Champaign-Urbana and beyond are remembering longtime WCIA and WDWS newsman Dave Shaul, who passed away Monday at the age of 75 after a battle with cancer.

