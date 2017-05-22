Champaign-Urbana remembers Dave Shaul

Other Related Content A Life Remembered: Dave Shaul

Residents of Champaign-Urbana and beyond are remembering longtime WCIA and WDWS newsman Dave Shaul, who passed away Monday at the age of 75 after a battle with cancer.

We have some very sad news to report this morning. Legendary radio & TV news broadcaster Dave Shaul has passed away. We'll miss him greatly. — NewsTalk 1400 WDWS (@wdws1400) May 22, 2017

Dave passed away after a 1.5 year battle with cancer. We will have more in our newscasts and at our website https://t.co/QfcCpYqRhM — NewsTalk 1400 WDWS (@wdws1400) May 22, 2017

A Life Remembered: Dave Shaul, one of the best in the business. https://t.co/kXe8igvt7N pic.twitter.com/qyVl1vxq0h — news_gazette (@news_gazette) May 22, 2017

Here's a look back at the broadcasting career of the late Dave Shaul: https://t.co/YdNPtAWMMM | #Chambana pic.twitter.com/Zs2smLuDS8 — NewsTalk 1400 WDWS (@wdws1400) May 22, 2017

Two more Dave Shaul podcasts:



His last election night: https://t.co/8shV1emnq4



His last on-air appearance: https://t.co/iOFWRZ9lnm pic.twitter.com/Qsc10wl7j3 — NewsTalk 1400 WDWS (@wdws1400) May 22, 2017

SAD NEWS: Dave Shaul, who worked for 37 years here @WCIA3 has passed away. Our condolences to his family, friends and coworkers @wdws1400 pic.twitter.com/lnELUP26Ub — Anthony Antoine. (@WCIA3Anthony) May 22, 2017

One of the voices of WCIA News at Noon that I will always remember. https://t.co/Xxbr3N3D0s — Corey Betka (@HoosierCAB) May 22, 2017

So sad to hear this. Dave was a great friend and mentor. Anchoring election coverage with him was an honor. https://t.co/VThxebrVdh — Brian Moline (@BMolineWILL) May 22, 2017

@WCIA3Anthony @WCIA3 @wdws1400 So sorry to hear this, I always loved watching him prayers to his family — Julie K Gordon (@JulieKGordon1) May 22, 2017

Heartbroken to hear of the loss of great @WCIA3 and @wdws1400 journalist Dave Shaul. https://t.co/yCpRdpBjhi — Pf Communications (@PfComms) May 22, 2017

Reports from Champaign indicate longtime @WCIA3 and @wdws1400 newsman Dave Shaul has passed at 75. A mentor and inspiration to countless. — Newsradio WTAX (@WTAX) May 22, 2017

Central IL TV viewers mourn the loss of veteran @WCIA3 news guy Dave Shaul, passed away Monday at age of 75 in Champaign @wdws1400 pic.twitter.com/JJWb9AGTbP — ui7news (@ui7news) May 22, 2017

Dave Annilee Shaul, my sincere condolences. I am saddened to learn of Dave's passing. https://t.co/MQIIRHYsli — Carol Timms (@CarolTimms2) May 22, 2017

I had the blessing of working w/Dave Shaul at WCIA. He was a superb journalist + even better person. He'll be missed https://t.co/gg7m6cSfPW — Erika Harold (@_ErikaHarold) May 22, 2017

RIP Dave. Thank you for staying in the area & always providing us with great news. We wish the Shaul Family peace & prayers for u all... https://t.co/Iv7V85K4vD — Susan Hart (@shoozietoo) May 22, 2017

Sad to get the news of the passing of Dave Shaul. It was a great honor to work with him. — Eric Loy (@WDANEricLoy) May 22, 2017

Dave Shaul, former WCIA TV anchor and news director, has died at the age of 75. Most recently worked in radio at WDWS. @WANDTVDoug — Doug Wolfe - WAND TV (@WANDTVDoug) May 22, 2017

Dave will be missed a great friend and true #illini A Life Remembered: Dave Shaul https://t.co/Gojze9ShW8 — Ed Bond (@EdIllini) May 22, 2017

Sad to hear. Was always very kind and generous to me during my time @WCIA. https://t.co/qcVcVm3Ilv — Derick Fabert (@Derick_Fabert) May 22, 2017