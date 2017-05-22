Champaign-Urbana remembers Dave Shaul
Residents of Champaign-Urbana and beyond are remembering longtime WCIA and WDWS newsman Dave Shaul, who passed away Monday at the age of 75 after a battle with cancer.
We have some very sad news to report this morning. Legendary radio & TV news broadcaster Dave Shaul has passed away. We'll miss him greatly.
— NewsTalk 1400 WDWS (@wdws1400) May 22, 2017
Dave passed away after a 1.5 year battle with cancer. We will have more in our newscasts and at our website https://t.co/QfcCpYqRhM
— NewsTalk 1400 WDWS (@wdws1400) May 22, 2017
A Life Remembered: Dave Shaul, one of the best in the business. https://t.co/kXe8igvt7N pic.twitter.com/qyVl1vxq0h
— news_gazette (@news_gazette) May 22, 2017
Here's a look back at the broadcasting career of the late Dave Shaul: https://t.co/YdNPtAWMMM | #Chambana pic.twitter.com/Zs2smLuDS8
— NewsTalk 1400 WDWS (@wdws1400) May 22, 2017
Two more Dave Shaul podcasts:
His last election night: https://t.co/8shV1emnq4
His last on-air appearance: https://t.co/iOFWRZ9lnm pic.twitter.com/Qsc10wl7j3
— NewsTalk 1400 WDWS (@wdws1400) May 22, 2017
SAD NEWS: Dave Shaul, who worked for 37 years here @WCIA3 has passed away. Our condolences to his family, friends and coworkers @wdws1400 pic.twitter.com/lnELUP26Ub
— Anthony Antoine. (@WCIA3Anthony) May 22, 2017
One of the voices of WCIA News at Noon that I will always remember. https://t.co/Xxbr3N3D0s
— Corey Betka (@HoosierCAB) May 22, 2017
@WCIA3Anthony @WCIA3 @wdws1400 Thought and prayers for his loved ones :(
— Rev Rhonda Walker (@rhonda66powell) May 22, 2017
So sad to hear this. Dave was a great friend and mentor. Anchoring election coverage with him was an honor. https://t.co/VThxebrVdh
— Brian Moline (@BMolineWILL) May 22, 2017
@WCIA3Anthony @WCIA3 @wdws1400 So sorry to hear this, I always loved watching him prayers to his family
— Julie K Gordon (@JulieKGordon1) May 22, 2017
Heartbroken to hear of the loss of great @WCIA3 and @wdws1400 journalist Dave Shaul. https://t.co/yCpRdpBjhi
— Pf Communications (@PfComms) May 22, 2017
Reports from Champaign indicate longtime @WCIA3 and @wdws1400 newsman Dave Shaul has passed at 75. A mentor and inspiration to countless.
— Newsradio WTAX (@WTAX) May 22, 2017
Central IL TV viewers mourn the loss of veteran @WCIA3 news guy Dave Shaul, passed away Monday at age of 75 in Champaign @wdws1400 pic.twitter.com/JJWb9AGTbP
— ui7news (@ui7news) May 22, 2017
Dave Annilee Shaul, my sincere condolences. I am saddened to learn of Dave's passing. https://t.co/MQIIRHYsli
— Carol Timms (@CarolTimms2) May 22, 2017
I had the blessing of working w/Dave Shaul at WCIA. He was a superb journalist + even better person. He'll be missed https://t.co/gg7m6cSfPW
— Erika Harold (@_ErikaHarold) May 22, 2017
RIP Dave. Thank you for staying in the area & always providing us with great news. We wish the Shaul Family peace & prayers for u all... https://t.co/Iv7V85K4vD
— Susan Hart (@shoozietoo) May 22, 2017
Sad to get the news of the passing of Dave Shaul. It was a great honor to work with him.
— Eric Loy (@WDANEricLoy) May 22, 2017
Dave Shaul, former WCIA TV anchor and news director, has died at the age of 75. Most recently worked in radio at WDWS. @WANDTVDoug
— Doug Wolfe - WAND TV (@WANDTVDoug) May 22, 2017
Dave will be missed a great friend and true #illini A Life Remembered: Dave Shaul https://t.co/Gojze9ShW8
— Ed Bond (@EdIllini) May 22, 2017
@WCIA3Anthony @WCIA3 @wdws1400 Thank you very much man. Really tough day around here.
— Michael Kiser (@MichaelWDWS) May 22, 2017
Sad to hear. Was always very kind and generous to me during my time @WCIA. https://t.co/qcVcVm3Ilv
— Derick Fabert (@Derick_Fabert) May 22, 2017
@Derick_Fabert @wCIA That's very sad. Such a distinct voice on the morning radio here. Prayers for his family.
— Paul Dalbey (@Fieldof33) May 22, 2017
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.