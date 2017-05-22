Dismissal of Champaign schools' facilities director draws protest

Photo by: Tim Mitchell/The News-Gazette It was standing room only at Monday's Champaign school board meeting, with most of those on hand saying they were there to protest Tim Popovich's ouster as director of facilities.

CHAMPAIGN — More than 100 people turned out for Monday night's Champaign school board meeting at the Mellon Administration Building, with many of them protesting the district's decision to dismiss Tim Popovich as director of facilities.

About 60 people also picketed outside the building prior to Monday's school board meeting.

Popovich joined Unit 4 in 1998, working as a custodian and head custodian, then assistant director of maintenance, before being elevated to facilities director in 2015.