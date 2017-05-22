Fire chief favors purchase of lot

Photo by: The News-Gazette Nightlinger

URBANA — If the purchase is approved by city council members Monday night, Urbana Fire Chief Brian Nightlinger said he would use the vacant lot by Philo Road's station as part of a possible update and expansion.

The lot, which would be bought by the city for $38,000, is located immediately south and adjacent to the fire station at 2103 S. Philo Road.

"This is a preliminary move for us to expand," Nightlinger said. "You have to start somewhere and this lot is available now."

Although he would like an expansion to start "yesterday," Nightlinger said he knows any timeline is dependent on the city budget. The proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year includes cuts and is being reviewed before council votes on it June 19.

"Obviously, money is tight right now," Nightlinger said. "We thought the purchase is in the best long-term interest. It's probably going to be more economic, when we do expand or rebuild, to do it right there."

If an expansion occurs, Nightlinger said he'd like to use the new space to store extra equipment and an ambulance. However, he said that decision will depend on the results of a facilities study that Mayor Diane Marlin is proposing.

The Philo Road station as it currently stands was built in 1969 and is starting to show its age. It's expected to stay where it is long term, according to a city council memo, and Nightlinger said it could be rebuilt.

"It's not up to date, not the size it needs to be for modern fire apparatus," Nightlinger said. "The bathrooms aren't separated for male and female."

Also on Nightlinger's wish list is to eventually relocate the station at 1407 N. Lincoln Ave. so it's farther north.

"We have area to the northeast we can't adequately cover currently," Nightlinger said, noting that station was built in 1971 and will also start wearing down with age.

In addition, Nightlinger said he'd like to put a whole new station at the intersection of Illinois Routes 130 and 150. He said that area is underserved, but there are no concrete plans for that project yet.

Urbana's other fire stations are located downtown at 400 S. Vine St. and on the University of Illinois campus at 1105 W. Gregory Drive.