JUST IN: Sheriff's office IDs Urbana man involved in alleged abduction attempt

URBANA — Authorities have identified an Urbana man they say was involved in the alleged attempted abduction of two children Saturday night.

Todd B. Milner, 51, whose last known residence was in the 300 block of Glenn Drive, U, was arrested on an outstanding and unrelated warrant for assault, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

“To be clear,” according to a sheriff’s statement, “Milner has not been charged with any offenses relating to the Saturday incident and the investigation into the incident involving the juveniles continues.”

All parties involved in the incident have been located and identified, the news release went on to say.

***

Earlier story, from 10:50 a.m.

The van allegedly used in an attempted weekend abduction in Urbana has been located.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said today "the suspect vehicle has been located, seized and is being processed."

Investigators said the owner of the white van with tinted windows was not involved in the Saturday incident.

***

Overnight story

URBANA — A rural Urbana neighborhood where a man allegedly attempted to abduct a 12-year-old girl in plain sight a day earlier was on guard Sunday night as authorities continued to search for an “older white male” driving a white van with tinted windows.

“I’ve got a seven-year-old granddaughter that rides her bike up and down this street,” Kelly Ashby said as darkness fell Sunday, across Illinois Street from where five boys played basketball. “I’m out here all the time watching her because the buses go down the street so fast. It could have happened to my granddaughter, and that rattles my nerves.”

“Somebody trying to take the kids, that’s just crazy,” neighbor Jonathan Parker said. “Kids are trying to be innocent, have fun and enjoy their summer. For somebody to run around and snatch our kids is bad.”

Every parent’s worst nightmare came dangerously close to more than a scare around 8 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Glenn Drive and East Illinois, several blocks to the northeast of Dr. Preston L. Williams Elementary in unincorporated Urbana.

That’s where two children — a 12-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy — were riding their bicycles when a man driving what was described as a “panel van” — typical of a work van, with tinted windows and slight rust — came to a stop.

According to accounts provided to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, the man got out of the vehicle and began chasing the children on foot. The boy and girl abandoned their bikes and ran.

The girl told authorities that the man got close enough to grab her arm but she was able to pull away.

The two children ran to the safety of a neighborhood home and the man drove away.

It was too close a call for many in the neighborhood.

“I have nieces who ride bicycles on this street,” Kaitlyn Howard, an East Illinois Street resident, said Sunday. “When I heard about what happened here on Saturday, I brought them inside the house. It’s not a good environment for the kids. From now on, when my nieces are outside, I am going to be out here with them.”

By 4:45 p.m. Sunday, sheriff’s deputies had conducted “many” interviews within the neighborhood and released details about the man wanted for alleged battery of a juvenile.

He was described as having long white/grey hair that’s wrapped in a ponytail and a white/grey goatee, said Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Allen Jones.

A witness also provided authorities with five of the seven digits on the Illinois license plate he was said to be driving: 156**03, Jones said.

In his only public comment about the incident Sunday, Jones said sheriff’s deputies haven’t been able to locate the man or the vehicle he was driving, leaving residents frightened and frustrated.

“It makes me wonder why somebody didn’t take off after that man and run him off in the ditch until the cops could catch him,” Harold Dalton said. “The lesson is something like this could happen anywhere. Unfortunately, this time it happened in this neighborhood.”

Linda Ashby has lived in the neighborhood for 50 years. She couldn’t recall ever hearing about an incident like Saturday’s but acknowledged: “This neighborhood is a lot different from when I first moved here.”

“Fifty years ago, you weren’t afraid to allow your kids to play outside,” she said. “Now, people drive crazy down the street.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Champaign County Sheriff’s office immediately (217-333-8911) and request to speak with a deputy.

Callers may also report information via Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.

Tim Mitchell's earlier story, from 5 p.m.:

URBANA — The Champaign County sheriff’s office is looking for a man who allegedly tried to grab a 12-year-old girl on Saturday evening.

According to Chief Deputy Allen Jones, a 12-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were riding their bicycles near the intersection of Glenn Drive and East Illinois Street in rural Urbana at 8 p.m. Saturday when a man in a white van stopped in the intersection.

He got out of the van and began chasing the two children, who abandoned their bikes and ran, they told authorities.

The girl said the man actually grabbed her by the arm, but she was able to pull away.

The two children ran to the safety of a neighborhood home.

Police were still trying to find the man on Sunday.

Witnesses have described him as an older white male with long white or grey hair wrapped in a ponytail. He had a white or grey goatee.

His vehicle has been described as white “panel van” with tinted windows and slight rust which ran throughout the fender wells.

One witness provided a partial Illinois license plate of 156**03, with two digits unknown.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Champaign County Sheriff’s office immediately and request to speak with a deputy at 217-333-8911.

Callers may also report information via Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.