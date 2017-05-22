Top of the Morning: May 22, 2017

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Sangamon School Principal Mark Cabutti, Sangamon and his long-time assistant for the school's annual egg drop, Laurie Hogin, toss second graders' eggs, carefully confined in various containers, from Sangamon's roof in Mahomet on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Hogin has helped Cabutti with the project for the past 10 years. Cabutti, in his final year as principal, was presented with a golden egg from his retirement committee after the egg drop, which read "Mr. C is eggceptional." Video

On Mondays, our award-winning photographers tell their stories. Today: Heather Coit

For several years I have covered a fun — and sometimes messy — feature at Sangamon School in Mahomet known as the egg drop. Principal Mark Cabutti, with help from his longtime egg-drop assistant, Laurie Hogin, tosses various containers of all shapes, sizes and materials from the school's roof while second-grade participants and their schoolmates anxiously wait below. Many seem thrilled when an egg splatters and all rejoice when eggs survive impact.

This year's egg drop was "eggstra" special for a couple reasons. First, Cabutti will be retiring at the end of the school year, making this decade-old tradition his last at the school. Second, I shot video and used a GoPro camera (above) for the first time at the event.

We photographers increasingly take a multimedia approach to assignments, and this year seemed like a no-brainer to tell the story at Sangamon with both stills and video. The GoPro allowed me to show the eggs and containers hitting the ground from different perspectives. News-Gazette Photo Editor John Dixon, who like Cabutti will soon be retiring, suggested I tape the GoPro to one of the student's containers and record the descent from roof to ground. Of course, the idea was to use a container that had already flown. I grabbed one from the garbage bin, which seemed to offer plenty of places for taping the camera.

Unfortunately while the footage mostly recorded sky, it was pure joy to watch Cabutti toss a GoPro off the building. I figured if the camera broke, which it did not, it would be my outgoing boss' fault.

I did end up with egg yolk on the camera, which Dixon later cleaned off. Though I did not use the GoPro's last footage for my video, I was glad to take the chance, which is how we all learn and improve.