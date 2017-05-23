Finke belts out 'Greased Lightning'

Listen to Finke sing here.

Michael Finke didn't just play basketball at Centennial High School.

The Champaign native spent his last semester of high school before he embarked upon a college basketball career at Illinois portraying the lead role of Joe Hardy in "Damn Yankees," during the spring of 2014.

What does @Finke_Michael a @IlliniMBB Player do in the off season he puts on shows!!! https://t.co/FvQG9kwlHV pic.twitter.com/Kh2VJg30MT — Ed Bond (@EdIllini) May 23, 2017

The 21-year-old Finke, who averaged 6.9 points and 4.2 rebounds last season for the Illini, was at it again on Tuesday morning inside the WDWS studios in Champaign.

Centennial drama director Sue Aldridge is retiring at year's end, and more than 220 of her former students are coming back to perform this Sunday at Centennial in "Callbacks - One Last Aldridge Show."

Appearing on "Penny for Your Thoughts," with Jim Turpin on Tuesday morning, Finke sang 'Greased Lightning,' from the musical 'Grease,' with Aldridge in studio.

Read about Finke's starring roles back in the day.

