Jim Dey: Local bank fraudster gets a break

A Champaign landlord whose fraud cost the Longview Bank $1 million and the bank president's job was sentenced Monday to seven days in federal prison and ordered to perform 60 hours of public service work.

U.S. Judge Colin Bruce also ordered Gene "G.T." Hardwick to pay a $20,000 fine and serve four years of supervised release that the judge said will "restrict" Hardwick's freedom.

Monday's bank fraud sentencing wrapped up a protracted investigation and legal process that was repeatedly delayed after Hardwick first pleaded guilty, then expressed reluctance to do so and then again decided to plead guilty.

The results of the sentencing hearing represented a clear defense win. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Bohm recommended the court order Hardwick to serve two years in prison, while defense lawyers James Martinkus and Steve Beckett asked for probation based on the 74-year-old Hardwick's poor health and lack of a criminal record.

Judge Bruce acknowledged he had mixed feelings about what the appropriate sentence should be.

He described the offense as serious, one that "negatively impacted the bank." But he noted that Hardwick had led an admirable life before he ruined his reputation by running afoul of the law.

"It was disgraceful what you did. You knew better. You had a choice to make, and you chose to do something bad," Judge Bruce said.

The case goes all the way back to 2007, when Hardwick borrowed $3.9 million from the Longview State Bank, now the Longview Bank. The loan, negotiated by former bank president David Grace, was supposed to finance the construction of a 64-unit apartment building at 611 E. Park St., C. Instead, Hardwick used nearly $400,000 of the proceeds for personal expenses.

The fraud was discovered in 2010 after a bank examiner drove to the 611 E. Park Street address and discovered an empty lot.

Hardwick subsequently admitted to FDIC investigator Jason LeBeau that he had used loan proceeds — "robbed" the account, he said — to cover a variety of expenses. They included $65,054 for back property taxes, $75,247 for a loan at another bank, $108,419 in payments to himself and $80,000 in credit cards. Smaller payouts were used for car payments and a European vacation.

Bank representative William Glaze appeared personally to give a victim impact statement to the court.

Glaze, the vice president of risk management for Longview Capital Corp., the bank's owner, said that Hardwick still owes the bank $2 million and that the financial fiasco had cost the bank $1 million. He asked Judge Bruce to speed up Hardwick's repayment plan to the bank. Glaze said there is a "significant balance" on the original $2 million debt Hardwick owes, and there will continue to be one "for many years."

But Judge Bruce agreed with both prosecution and defense lawyers that the court had no authority to modify the repayment plan because it was negotiated as part of Hardwick's 2011 bankruptcy filing.

Despite the bankruptcy, court documents indicate that Hardwick has a net worth of in excess of $5 million. At the same time, his businesses currently are generating a negative cash flow of $26,000 per month because of vacancy issues in the properties he owns.

Hardwick told the probation officer writing his pre-sentence report that he expects a positive cash flow by September.

Glaze said former bank president Grace had "placed a large amount of trust" in Hardwick because of Hardwick's long experience in the real estate and development business. He said because the bank trusted Hardwick, it was "lax" in overseeing the loan, a lapse in judgment that allowed Hardwick to use the bank's money without demonstrating any progress on the planned development. Glaze said Grace's failure to administer the loan correctly led to his dismissal.

Hardwick told FDIC investigator LeBeau that Grace had authorized him to spend money designated for the apartment building on personal expenses, a statement the bank and prosecutors denied.

The defense suggested that Grace was at least partly responsible for Hardwick's misconduct. Prosecutor Bohm acknowledged the bank was "lax and negligent" but challenged that line of argument.

"Just because the bank leaves the vault open doesn't mean someone gets to come in and take the money," he said.

Throughout this case, Hardwick resisted suggestions that he had engaged in criminal activity. First, he was reluctant to plead guilty. Then after he pleaded guilty, Hardwick indicated he had second thoughts, leading to six months of legal kabuki theater before Hardwick stood for sentencing.

Judge Bruce also had a problem with the first negotiated guilty plea. He rejected it because it did not allow him to impose a fine. Prosecutors said they did not include a fine because they didn't want to make it even harder for Hardwick to pay back the bank.

In a tear-choked voice before a courtroom filled with friends and family, Hardwick said he felt "very remorseful" that his actions had conflicted with his desire to "live a life based on honesty and fairness to all."

Judge Bruce wasn't buying all of Hardwick's professed remorse, suggesting that Hardwick felt only "a little bit" of regret.

He said he didn't see Hardwick as a threat to commit any new crimes and warned him not to violate any of the rules of supervised release. At the same time, Bruce said he wanted Hardwick to have a "taste" of incarceration to find out what it's like and ordered him to turn himself in on at 2 p.m. June 20.

Judge Bruce also noted that Hardwick had enjoyed many privileges that people of lesser education and means had not. So he instructed Hardwick's community service work be devoted to providing services to those in need.

"I'm going to have you be around people who are not as fortunate as you," he said.

Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at 217-351-5369.