Part 29: Brief baseball, funky smells, sweet sounds, good reading in the '80s

JOHN S APORA's career stat line: a couple innings pitched, one moon-shot home run surrendered, one lifelong dream of taking the mound in the majors dashed.

But considering where he came from — Centennial High Class of '79 — just making the Illini baseball roster as a freshman was a feat in itself.

"The new coach, TOM DEDIN, 'recruited' three of us Champaign townies to join the team because he needed players," says Sapora (BA '83), now VP for legal services at First Tee, the youth golf development organization based in St. Augustine, Fla.

Given the athletic prowess of the Sapora family tree, plucking from it was a good bet for any coach on campus.

An uncle, JOE SAPORA, was the UI's very first NCAA wrestling champion, winning the first of two titles in 1929. Nine years later, John's dad, ALLEN SAPORA, won it all at 126 pounds. And another uncle of John's is none other than HAROLD 'HEK' KENNEY, for whom Kenney Gym is named.

But alas, there's no on-campus tribute to John's abbreviated baseball career — despite how high he was riding in those early days.

"I felt like big man on campus until the team had to sell programs at Illini football games, so we could afford our junior varsity 'spring' trip to play in muddy, cold Southern Illinois," he says. "After our 1980 spring trip, my chance had come to pitch in a real varsity game at old Illinois Field, at Wright Street and University Avenue. Finally, I got the nod after warming up for 30 minutes and pitching three innings in the bullpen.

"As a crafty left-hander with an 80 mile-an-hour fastball, I was relieved to see a left-handed batter step to the plate. My first pitch was a high fastball, but he lurched as if I threw him a change-up, which was my first clue to what was to come.

"He timed my third pitch, a slider that he hit so high and so far over the right field fence that it safely cleared the parked cars on Wright Street and might have hit a house. The faint, shattering sound I heard could have been a window or my dream of pitching for the Chicago Cubs."

What do other esteemed alums from the '80s remember most? We asked a few.

That funky smell

It was a crisp, cold winter morning and SCOTT HAUSER (BS '86), who'd go on to be Fitbit's associate general counsel, was on his way from Forbes Hall to an 8 a.m. freshman engineering class.

"I walked downstairs, pushed open the door, and took a deep breath of the brutal winter air, hoping to be fully energized for the long walk to the Natural History building. Before that day, I'd never smelled South Farms. I will never forget that smell. Ever."

Those sweet sounds

Long before she became the spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, KATHLEEN PICHE (BS '84) could be heard spinning records from 3-6 Sunday mornings on WLRW.

"So, if I went out on Saturday night, I'd be home by 10 p.m. to get up and ride my bike from Allen Hall across campus to the station, which at that time was located in the basement of Weston Hall.

"That was rough. But I persevered" — long enough to be promoted to the midnight-3 a.m. shift, then to WPGU, "the station that people really listened to," she says. "I'd occasionally get in trouble from the program director, DAVE PRIEST, because I didn't like to play the 'heavy rotation' hits every hour. My cousins listened to my show and still talk about me playing Van Halen or the Kinks, rocking out on Sunday morning."

The reading rack

For the future director of New Jersey's Division of Criminal Justice, there was no happier hangout than the Journalism Library in Gregory Hall.

"I loved the main reading room, which at the time was filled with several racks of the day's newspapers from all across the country," GREG PAW (BS '85) remembers. "You could wander into that grand room and pick up the best writing from the day for any major city in the United States, which was a true gift to young journalism students in those days before anyone had any idea of what the internet would become."