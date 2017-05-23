Security increased after bomb threat at PBL

PAXTON — Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School students “lost very little instructional time” Tuesday morning, the school district’s superintendent said, despite increased security protocols being put in place following the discovery of a written bomb threat.

Superintendent Cliff McClure said PBL High School students’ backpacks were searched and metal detectors were used by police as students entered the school Tuesday for classes.

But the students handled the situation well, McClure said.

“The kids were very resilient,” McClure said. “The students were great. The staff was great. We literally started class on time. Everyone was just very cooperative and flexible.”

McClure sent an automated message to parents just before 6 a.m. Tuesday informing them that a high school custodian discovered a note in the school late Monday evening, with the author of the note threatening “a bombing” at the school at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 24.

“School administration contacted the Paxton Police Department, and with the cooperation of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, the high school was searched by administration, police and a dog trained to locate explosives,” McClure said in the message to parents. “Nothing was found, and the building was cleared for occupancy in order to hold school.”

McClure said in the message that high school students would not be allowed to enter the school until 7:30 a.m., and their bags would be searched as they entered.

The bomb threat continued to be investigated by police and PBL administration Tuesday. McClure would not say whether any suspects had been identified.

McClure asked that anyone with information about the incident contact Paxton police or PBL administration.