Urbana council sifts through budget plan ahead of vote

URBANA — As the city council prepares to vote on its proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year, the public arts and library departments discussed Monday where they fit into the plan.

Mayor Diane Marlin presented the proposed budget last week, and it came with cuts, a 0.5 percent increase to the food-and-beverage tax and voluntary separation incentives for non-union city employees. She said the city needs those measures to regain financial stability from the ongoing Carle Foundation Hospital court case and state budget impasse.

Residents can comment on the proposed budget at a June 5 public hearing in the city building. Council members will take a final budget vote June 19.

Public arts estimates its next fiscal year expenditures to be $65,330. The city's economic development manager, Brandon Boys, said there are no upcoming cuts to public-arts funding, but parts of that money will no longer be coming from the city's general fund. He said that change can't be maintained long-term but can last for about three years, which gives the city time to discuss possible adjustments.

The Urbana Public Library reported 2016 statistics of more than 837,000 items checked out, 45,500 people using the public computers and 390,000 overall visitors. The department is planning its fiscal year 2018 expenses to be $4,152,735.

In other business, the council members gave their unanimous initial approval to the city buying a vacant lot near the 2103 S. Philo Road police station for $41,000. Urbana Fire Chief Brian Nightlinger said he would like to use the lot for a possible update and expansion of the station there.

A proposed facilities study, which is included in the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year, will determine what a building in the lot could be used for. Nightlinger said his idea is to use it for extra equipment and an ambulance.