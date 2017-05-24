Champaign's Art Theater to merge with area charity
A change in ownership structure for the Art Theater in Champaign will mean no changes for movie-goers. But for theater officials, a new focus will be fundraising.
The theater is currently cooperatively-owned. But 97% of ownership has voted to merge the organization with the Art Film Foundation, a Champaign-based charity that promotes cinema.
Art Theater Board President Leigh Estabrook said the change means the theater can accept tax-deductible donations, much like its counterparts across the country.
Estabrook said the roughly 1,300 current owners of the Art Theater won't see their dues refunded because the money has been invested in the theater.
The Art Theater board will be merged into the Art Film Foundation board, and the theater staff will remain employed. The theater's membership program will also remain, but now the dues will be tax-deductible.
The change is effective on July 1.
