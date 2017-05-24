Hampton Inn coming to Carle at the Fields

Photo by: Provided Construction on the new Hampton Inn & Suites will begin in June. Other Related Content Next phase of Carle at the Fields earns plan commission's OK

CHAMPAIGN — A new hotel will be joining the Carle at the Fields development at Curtis Road and Interstate 57.

Construction will begin on the 80-room Hampton Inn & Suites in June, according to the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.

Horve Hospitality Management, which also manages three hotels in Champaign and the Hampton Inn in Decatur, will manage this hotel, which is expected to open July 2018.

This will be the second Hampton Inn in the area, with the other located on University Avenue in Urbana.

Construction on the $75 million Carle at the Fields development began last year and will include Carle and Health Alliance administrative offices, a retail center with coffee shops and restaurants, space for future health care facilities, and 72,000 square feet of outdoor gathering space.