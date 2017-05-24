Mahomet man injured in I-74 crash

CHAMPAIGN - A Mahomet man was injured Tuesday night when his vehicle was reportedly forced off Interstate 74.

Illinois State Police said the 70-year-old man was driving west, just west of the interchange for I-57 and I-72, about 8:50 p.m., when he ran off the road to the right.

The sport utility vehicle overturned in the ditch. The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The man and another witness said another vehicle had changed lanes and forced the SUV driver off the road. Police had no information on that vehicle or its driver.

The injured driver was wearing a seatbelt. He was not issued any tickets, police said.