Probation for former sheriff's employee charged with stealing government funds

URBANA — A former employee of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office who admitted stealing thousands of dollars in public funds has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Julie A. Martin, 48, who listed an address in Mansfield, was ordered to pay $4,108 in restitution and another approximately $1,285 in fines, fees and costs.

The 16-year employee pleaded guilty last week before Judge Tom Difanis to theft of government funds, a Class 3 felony, alleging that she took the money between October 2015 and July 6, 2016, when she was confronted about missing funds.

Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Clifton said the sheriff’s office was preparing its budget and asked the treasurer for numbers relating to income the office receives for deputies who serve civil papers for lawyers and others. When that line item appeared to be down significantly, sheriff’s officials began asking questions.

They learned that Martin had taken a number of checks to her home instead of forwarding them to the treasurer’s office for deposit in the bank. After being confronted, she produced a shoebox filled with checks, amounting to almost $70,000. Those were subsequently deposited.

They also learned that $4,108 in cash was missing. It was not recovered.

Martin initially denied stealing any money and said she took the checks home because she was behind on her work.

As part of the terms of her plea agreement, negotiated by Clifton and Assistant Public Defender Jamie Propps, Martin has until January 2019 to repay the money. A second, more serious felony theft charge was dismissed in return for her guilty plea.

Clifton said Martin had no prior criminal convictions.