Sheriff: Children's abduction claims unfounded

URBANA — An alleged abduction attempt on Saturday was a case of incorrect assumptions, the Champaign County Sheriff's Office said this morning.

Completing its investigation into a claim made by two 12-year-olds on Saturday, Sheriff Dan Walsh in a statement said today that "probable cause does not exist to believe any crime such as attempted kidnapping, attempted child abduction or any similar crime occurred."

The children told authorities that a man driving a van approached them at the corner of Glenn Drive and East Illinois Street about 8 p.m. Saturday. The boy and girl said the man began chasing them.

That set off a search for the van, which was located on Monday. The owner of the van was not involved in the incident, the sheriff's office said.

Instead, Todd B. Milner was named as the suspect and arrested, but on an outstanding and unrelated warrant. He was arraigned Tuesday and remains free on bond.

"It is our belief that the children became concerned when they saw a van slowly approaching them," Walsh said today. "They understandably became alarmed when the van stopped very near them. What they did not know at the time was that the driver of the van slowed and stopped where he did because he was living at the residence that they were near. They had no way of knowing that he intended to park his van on the street in front of his residence but also in the immediate vicinity of the children.

"What occurred after that was various parties operating on incorrect assumptions."