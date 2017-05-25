Survey: Champaign residents mostly satisfied with park district

The head of the University of Illinois department in charge of compiling survey results for the Champaign Park District said residents seem to be satisfied with the programming, facilities and services that the district provides.



UI Office of Recreation and Park Resources Director Robin Hall said there were 351 surveys returned out of 3,500 that were mailed out to random addresses in early April. Hall said about 400 of those were incorrect addresses. The park district board was briefed this week on the overview of the initial survey results.



Hall said the bottom line from what he has seen is that the community wants the park district to take care of what is has.

Hall said there has not been any real dissatisfaction from Champaign residents with the park district at this point in the review of the surveys. He said the goal is to have a final report with more details in about two weeks.



The survey was aimed at helping the park district form a plan for the future of Spalding Park and for what the community thinks of the park district overall.