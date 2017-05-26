Cause of death for Centennial student may be released next week

Other Related Content Rietz: No charges expected in Centennial student's death

The chief medical examiner in St. Louis, Missouri, expects to release the cause of death for Centennial High School student Luke Miller next week. And his preliminary comments are in line with local reports that the teen's death was the result of a medical event.



Dr. Michael Graham said his office had been waiting on final laboratory results, but he said those results are now available. He said this case is taking longer than expected because some test results led to other tests being necessary.

Graham said no drugs or alcohol were found in Miller's system.



The 15 year-old Miller died on Mar. 11 in St. Louis, and Champaign Police have been investigating since then. Last week, Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz said that charges are not expected in the teen's death.



Miller's mother, Heather, has said that her son was bullied but said he was not beaten to death. She could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.