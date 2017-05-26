Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Crash blocks I-57 in Coles County
Fri, 05/26/2017 - 1:14pm | The News-Gazette

1:10 p.m.

A three-vehicle accident has resulted in the blockage of both northbound lanes on Interstate 57 at milepost 186 in Coles County.

Emergency personnel are on scene.

 

 

