Motorcycle driver dies after crash in Coles County

COLES COUNTY — After a car tried to pass a semi-truck on a rural road Friday morning, it struck a motorcycle head on, killing its driver, state police say.

Vanessa Marie Cappiello, 26, from Rochester, New York, was westbound about 8:20 a.m. in a blue Mazda on Coles County Road 1000 North near County Road 1300 East when it passed the truck into the eastbound lane.

Cappiello did not see the 55-year-old Charleston man, who was eastbound on a Harley Davidson motorcycle, police said. They struck each other head on, and the man died. He has not yet been identified, pending family notification.

Cappiello was cited for improper overtaking on the left and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.