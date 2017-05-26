UPDATE: Coles County crash on I-57 now clear

3:20 p.m.

All lanes of traffic are now open and the scene is clear.

2:20 p.m.

One lane of northbound I-57 has reopened at milepost 186 near Mattoon.

1:10 p.m.

A three-vehicle accident has resulted in the blockage of both northbound lanes on Interstate 57 at milepost 186 in Coles County.

Emergency personnel are on scene.