UPDATED: Flash-flood warning for Vermilion County

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Sky just south of Paxton on Illniois 45 at 5 p.m. Friday, May 26,, 2017.

New 8:54 p.m.:



The flash flood warning for northern Vermilion County has been extended until 5 a.m. Saturday.



The tornado watch for our area has been canceled.



New 7:37 p.m.:

A flash-flood warning has been issued for northern Vermilion County until 9 p.m.

Do not drive over a flooded road.

New 5:48 p.m.:

A severe-thunderstorm warning has been issued for northern Vermilion County until 6:30 p.m.

Details are below.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Hoopeston IL, Rossville IL, Potomac IL until 6:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/0R3WTKAQdj — NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) May 26, 2017

New 5:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning has been for northern Champaign and Vermilion counties. Details:

Tornado Warning including Hoopeston IL, Rossville IL, Potomac IL until 5:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/Q5tRUQVnKt — NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) May 26, 2017

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lincoln IL

529 PM CDT FRI MAY 26 2017



ILC019-183-262245-

/O.CON.KILX.TO.W.0015.000000T0000Z-170526T2245Z/

Vermilion-Champaign-

529 PM CDT FRI MAY 26 2017



...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN

VERMILION AND NORTHEASTERN CHAMPAIGN COUNTIES...



At 528 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Potomac, or 11 miles south of Claytonville, moving

east at 35 mph.



HAZARD...Tornado and tennis ball size hail.



SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. At 526 PM A trained spotter

reported tennis ball size hail in Rankin.



IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.



This dangerous storm will be near...

Hoopeston and Rossville around 540 PM CDT.



Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include

Armstrong, Bismarck, Henning and Alvin.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.



LAT...LON 4034 8806 4040 8809 4040 8793 4049 8793

4049 8753 4023 8753

TIME...MOT...LOC 2228Z 285DEG 29KT 4040 8780



TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED

HAIL...2.50IN



Barker

New 5:25 p.m.

A severe-thunderstorm warning has been issued for Ford County. Details:

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville Il

525 PM CDT FRI MAY 26 2017



ILC053-075-262315-

/O.CON.KLOT.SV.W.0057.000000T0000Z-170526T2315Z/

Ford IL-Iroquois IL-

525 PM CDT FRI MAY 26 2017



...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN FORD AND SOUTHEASTERN IROQUOIS COUNTIES...



At 525 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rankin, or near

Claytonville, moving east at 35 mph.



HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.



SOURCE...Radar indicated.



IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.



Locations impacted include...

Claytonville, Cissna Park and Wellington.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.



A tornado watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for east central

Illinois.



LAT...LON 4058 8798 4059 8753 4049 8753 4049 8794

4040 8793 4040 8798

TIME...MOT...LOC 2225Z 288DEG 30KT 4048 8782



HAIL...1.75IN

WIND...60MPH



BMD

New 4:14 p.m.

A severe-thunderstorm warning has been issued for southwestern Ford County until 4:45 p.m.

Original story:

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 8 p.m. Friday for Champaign, Piatt, DeWitt, Vermilion, Ford and Iroquois.

You should monitor the weather conditions and be prepared to take shelter.

The forecast for Saturday also includes inclement weather.