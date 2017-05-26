UPDATED: Thunderstorm warning for Vermilion county
New 5:48 p.m.
A severe-thunderstorm warning has been issued for northern Vermilion County until 6:30 p.m.
Details are below.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Hoopeston IL, Rossville IL, Potomac IL until 6:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/0R3WTKAQdj
— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) May 26, 2017
***
New 5:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning has been for northern Champaign and Vermilion counties. Details:
Tornado Warning including Hoopeston IL, Rossville IL, Potomac IL until 5:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/Q5tRUQVnKt
— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) May 26, 2017
Severe Weather Statement
National Weather Service Lincoln IL
529 PM CDT FRI MAY 26 2017
ILC019-183-262245-
/O.CON.KILX.TO.W.0015.000000T0000Z-170526T2245Z/
Vermilion-Champaign-
529 PM CDT FRI MAY 26 2017
...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN
VERMILION AND NORTHEASTERN CHAMPAIGN COUNTIES...
At 528 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located near Potomac, or 11 miles south of Claytonville, moving
east at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Tornado and tennis ball size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. At 526 PM A trained spotter
reported tennis ball size hail in Rankin.
IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is
likely.
This dangerous storm will be near...
Hoopeston and Rossville around 540 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include
Armstrong, Bismarck, Henning and Alvin.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.
&&
LAT...LON 4034 8806 4040 8809 4040 8793 4049 8793
4049 8753 4023 8753
TIME...MOT...LOC 2228Z 285DEG 29KT 4040 8780
TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED
HAIL...2.50IN
$$
Barker
***
New 5:25 p.m.
A severe-thunderstorm warning has been issued for Ford County. Details:
Severe Weather Statement
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville Il
525 PM CDT FRI MAY 26 2017
ILC053-075-262315-
/O.CON.KLOT.SV.W.0057.000000T0000Z-170526T2315Z/
Ford IL-Iroquois IL-
525 PM CDT FRI MAY 26 2017
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT
FOR SOUTHEASTERN FORD AND SOUTHEASTERN IROQUOIS COUNTIES...
At 525 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rankin, or near
Claytonville, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include...
Claytonville, Cissna Park and Wellington.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
A tornado watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for east central
Illinois.
LAT...LON 4058 8798 4059 8753 4049 8753 4049 8794
4040 8793 4040 8798
TIME...MOT...LOC 2225Z 288DEG 30KT 4048 8782
HAIL...1.75IN
WIND...60MPH
$$
BMD
***
New 4:14 p.m.
A severe-thunderstorm warning has been issued for southwestern Ford County until 4:45 p.m.
***
Original story:
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 8 p.m. Friday for Champaign, Piatt, DeWitt, Vermilion, Ford and Iroquois.
You should monitor the weather conditions and be prepared to take shelter.
The forecast for Saturday also includes inclement weather.
Severe weather threat increasing for Saturday evening. Damaging winds, hail and even tornadoes possible. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/kNp5mn5D6J
— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) May 26, 2017
Comments
