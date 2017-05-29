Cvijanovic: UI paid me $250,000 for football injuries, medical expenses

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Former Illinois offensive lineman Simon Cvijanovic at the 2013 football media day at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

After going dark for more than a year, Simon Cvijanovic took to Twitter on Memorial Day night to announce he’d reached a $250,000 settlement with the University of Illinois over injuries he sustained as a scholarship football player.

In an unusual announcement, Cvijanovic posted to his @IlliniSi account a copy of a press release on the letterhead of the Chicago law firm that took on his case, including comments from UI Chancellor Robert Jones.

The three-paragraph release revealed that Cvijanovic had received “a one-time payment of $250,000 to compensate for injuries and medical expenses he sustained during his time as a football player at Illinois.”

He promised to say more at a news conference Thursday at the offices of Tomasik Kotin Kasserman, LLC.

The settlement resolves “all potential claims arising from” Cvijanovic’s Illini playing career, according to the announcement.

Reached later Monday, UI athletics spokesman Kent Brown confirmed the contents of the press release — including that the settlement was paid with funds from the UI’s self-insurance plan — but declined to comment further.

Three months later, Mike Thomas, the athletic director who’d hired and fired Beckman, was himself let go after four-plus years. While he wasn’t personally implicated in the investigation that found mistreatment of football players, then-interim Chancellor Barbara Wilson said: “It’s time to put the distractions of these past months behind us and to put the focus back on the success of our athletics programs.”

The inquiry into Beckman’s program was prompted by allegations from Cvijanovic, a former UI offensive lineman who had lashed out on Twitter in May 2015, claiming the coach pressured him to play through knee and shoulder injuries that ended his career.

Jones, hired as chancellor 14 months after Cvijanovic went public with his allegations, wished the former player well in the statement.

“The health and welfare of our student-athletes is a priority for us — both while they are on campus and in the years after they graduate,” he said. “We want to ensure that they have the outstanding educational experiences at Illinois and that they leave here prepared to lead lives and careers of impact.

“We sincerely hope this agreement helps Mr. Cvijanovic resolve any continuing health concerns and lets him focus on his future goals and aspirations.”