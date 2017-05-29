'Emotional' Memorial Day ceremonies slated today

Image Gallery: Memorial Day Service:Huls Cemetery » more Photo by: Holly Hart Memorial Day Service at Huls Cemetery in rural Gifford, Sunday, May 28, 2017.

Spc. Jeremiah Jacobs lowers the flag all the way, then raises it to half-staff, before returning it to its full height above the crowd.

Seven members of Urbana American Legion Post 71’s honor guard fire three rounds in a 21-gun salute, an old tradition that has come to be called the “National Salute.”

Bugler Jack Wright plays taps.

Today, the post will perform that ceremony in Urbana at 11 a.m. at Eastlawn Cemetery (802 N. Cunningham Ave.), and then will be at another ceremony just before noon at Lincoln Memorial Gardens (1803 N. Coler Ave.), said Dave Overholt, the Sons of the American Legion commander.

Wright, an Urbana native who’s studying music education at Loyola University in New Orleans, was filling in as bugler at a Carle Foundation Hospital ceremony Friday.

“Taps is not hard for getting the notes, it’s hard to get the feeling behind it right,” Wright said.

“Before I start to play, there’s a roller coaster feeling,” he said. “You have to prepare, you have to know the history of it and, obviously, you have to have the skills on the trumpet to play it. I think about what it means.”

“It’s very emotional, for honoring everyone who has served,” Wright added. “My grandfather and his brothers were in the war.”

A bass baritone, he noted that the lyrics are moving. There are different versions of the lyrics to taps, including one for Scouts.

A military version continues, after “the day is gone” part:

“Go to sleep, peaceful sleep, May the soldier or sailor, God keep. On the land or the deep, safe in sleep.”

Spc. Jacobs works in facilities at Carle and is in the active duty reserve as a chemicals burns specialist.

“The ceremony honors all the fallen soldiers who have sacrificed for freedom and liberty,” he said. “It’s an honor to be here and to have flag duty.”

Carle cardiologist Dr. Ibrahim Shaik handed out poppies to a few dozen onlookers, a tradition that goes back to World War I.

Sherry Stable of Urbana, who stopped to watch, said she was impressed by the dignity of the Memorial Day weekend ceremony.

“And that’s quite a flag,” she said. “I go by it every day, and I guess I should pay more attention.”

Overholt said his post often performs at funerals for veterans, as well as on Memorial Day.